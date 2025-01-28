6 dead horses, 22 others suspected of neglect found at Suffolk property

SUFFOLK, Va. — Six dead horses and 22 others suspected of neglect were found at a property in Suffolk on Sunday, according to the Suffolk Police Department's Animal Control Division.

Multiple search warrants were executed at the location in the 1200 block of Buckhorn Drive, and other nearby properties owned by the same individuals.

The six dead horses were decomposing, while the 22 others are being assessed for neglect, police said.

The dead horses will be taken to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for necropsies.

Watch related coverage: Sheriff's office seizes 40+ abused dogs, horses from Carrollton home

Sheriff's office seizes 40+ abused dogs, horses from Carrollton home

Suffolk police are working with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state veterinarian and an independent licensed veterinarian to evaluate and treat the remaining horses.

The Suffolk General District Court has ordered the impoundment of the 22 horses, which will be removed once suitable boarding arrangements are made.