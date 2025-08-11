Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person killed in crash near Whaleyville Boulevard: SPD

Suffolk police vehicle
SUFFOLK, Va. — A person died in a car collision early Monday morning, according to Suffolk police.

The car crash was reported to be in the 4700 Block of Whaleyville Boulevard around 3:37 a.m. At the scene, officers found a person who was killed from a single-vehicle crash, according to Suffolk police.

Currently, the 4700 Block of Whaleyville Boulevard is closed. Suffolk police say it will "remain closed for an extended period of time."

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to Suffolk police.

