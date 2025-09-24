Virginia Tech commit Pittman leans on support system, moves forward after Pry's firing

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school football recruits make their commitments and have a plan in place for their futures, only to have their comfort levels shaken up by a decision beyond their control.

King's Fork's Joshua Pittman is living that scenario right now. The Virginia Tech commit pledged to Brent Pry and the Hokies in April, but Pry was dismissed as the team's head coach earlier this month following the program's first 0-3 start since 1987.

Pittman and King's Fork football are nearing the end of a five-year journey together. Ask the senior linebacker, and he'll tell you the program helped shape him as both a player and a person.

"These coaches, I've been around for four years, really taught me how to be a man, taught me how to carry me, protect me and stuff like that, so I appreciate them," he said.

"He's a program guy, he's been here since eighth grade, so it's very exciting for him," added Bulldogs' head coach Anthony Joffrion. "He's a hard-working kid and he stayed the course. He's a product of hard work."

The linebacker has shined on the gridiron for King's Fork, so much so that he received plenty of college offers from Power Four and Division I programs. But one stood out above the rest during his recruiting process.

"Virginia Tech," Pittman said. "It's just a good school, good program. Coach Pry, he's a good guy, even though he did just get fired, but I like all the other coaches. They're good people, so I appreciate them."

Pry's firing brings some uncertainty to Pittman's future and some challenges to a solid plan he had in place. But just like in football, sometimes things step in your path. He's leaning on his strong support system to help him clear the way to the endzone.

"It's a lot of thoughts," he pointed out. "People are in your ear trying to tell you different stuff, things like that, but I love my parents. They always help me through it and the other coaches around just give me advice on what to do and I appreciate them."

"You've just got to be there to support him," Joffrion said. "At the end of the day, it's a decision he has to make, his family has to make, but you're there as a coach just to be there for guidance and that's all I'm doing now, just being there for him, and I know he'll make the right decision."

Of course, Pittman hoped that decision was behind him, but he's adjusting just like he does on the field. While there is some uncertainty, his final destination could still end up featuring Enter Sandman and Let's Go Hokies.

"I'm still committed to Virginia Tech, I just want to focus on football right now, focus on my senior year and then see how that goes," Pittman noted. "I'm looking to play Power Four football no matter what, either way, so I think Virginia Tech is a great place and I would love to be there."

"He's a very good player, high GPA, he's going to be graduating early," Joffrion said. "He's going to have a lot of different opportunities, but right now he is currently committed to Virginia Tech, so I'm just very excited for him and his family."

In the immediate future, Pittman and King's Fork have a pretty big game Friday night. The Bulldogs play host to Oscar Smith in a game that will go a long way in sorting out a very competitive Southeastern District. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.