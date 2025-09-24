Suffolk adopts new bag policy for school events, effective in October

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new bag policy for games and events at public schools across Suffolk will soon go into effect, according to officials with Suffolk Public Schools (SPS).

"Let's Be Clear" is a new policy that will require students, families and anyone attending Suffolk public school events to carry clear or small bags, starting October 17, 2025, officials said.

Here is a list of the bags permitted at school games and events:



(1) clear bag (12 X 12 X 6 in) and/or

(1) small clutch or pouch (no larger than 4.5 in X 6.5 in) for personal items

Medical bags and diaper bags are allowed but must be inspected upon entry.



This new policy aims to make entry to school buildings and events quicker, while helping staff and safety monitors maintain safety, officials said. It also reduces the chance of contraband and other prohibited items being brought onto school property.

Anyone who does not follow the new bag policy will be denied entry and will not get a refund, officials said.