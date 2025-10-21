Northern Shores Elementary adding new wing to ease overcrowding

SUFFOLK, Va. — Northern Shores Elementary School is so full that most homerooms are in mobile units outside the building. But soon, an expansion project will bring all students back under one roof.

A new two-story wing will be added to the existing one-story school, bringing at least 16 new classrooms, a new playground, an expanded cafeteria, and more parking.

“All of my students, which has never been done, will be in the same building at the same time. No more learning cottages. Everyone will be here and it'll make it more inclusive,” said Principal Dr. Andrea Wilkins Banks.

Banks is the principal of Northern Shores Elementary School, which will soon undergo a major renovation. The district superintendent says the expansion is needed to address overcrowding.

“There’s been times in the last couple of years where the enrollment here was well over 800 students, and this is something that will not only incorporate indoor classrooms with a two-floor model, but we’re also going to expand the cafeteria,” said Suffolk School District Superintendent Dr. John B Gordon III.

School leaders say the new space will not only support teachers but also improve safety for students by eliminating the need to travel between the building and mobile units.

“We have a hard time right now finding spaces. I use my office, assistant principal’s office and whatever space we have currently, so that will also be a positive impact on instruction,” Banks said.The project is expected to cost around $15 million, with the new wing scheduled to open for the 2027–2028 school year.

Groundbreaking is set for November 12th.