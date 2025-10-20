Suffolk woman accused of giving fentanyl to Portsmouth teen who died of overdose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Suffolk woman is accused of causing the death of a 17-year-old Portsmouth boy by giving him fentanyl that he later overdosed on, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 3.

Jessica Cirilli, 41, was arrested on Saturday and faces the following charges, police say: involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute in a school zone, possession with intent to distribute to a minor, possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II controlled substance, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Cirilli was taken into custody a week after officers found an unresponsive boy in the 4000 block of Wyndybrow Drive in Portsmouth. Police determined he died from a fentanyl overdose.

Cirilli is the ex-girlfriend of the teen's uncle, the complaint obtained by News 3 says.

The complaint explains how investigators believe the deadly drugs were distributed: Cirilli gave the teen the drugs on Oct. 10 — the day before the boy was found dead, the complaint states. They met up about 1,000 feet from Churchland Academy Elementary School, the complaint states, allowing prosecutors to charge her with possession with intent to distribute in a school zone.

Investigators believe Cirilli knowingly gave fentanyl to the teen, the complaint states, citing communications between the two that included “coded references to fentanyl and instructions not to disclose the transaction to others.”

This is Portsmouth police's first time charging a suspect under a new state statute that went into effect in July. As News 3 has reported, the law allows suspects to be charged with involuntary manslaughter if they're accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs leading to death.

The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call them 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Police also shared the following warning about the dangers of fentanyl: "The Portsmouth Police Department continues to warn the public about the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills, which remain a leading cause of fatal overdoses nationwide. Parents and guardians are urged to have ongoing conversations with children about the risks associated with illicit substances."