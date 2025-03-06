New law to upgrade charges for drug dealers linked to fentanyl overdose deaths

The General Assembly passed two bills that would allow prosecutors to charge drug dealers with involuntary manslaughter if they sold fentanyl-laced drugs leading to death.

This legislative action comes as families, like that of Lisa Reed, call for greater accountability on the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

Reed, who lost her daughter Kaitlyn to fentanyl poisoning on January 15, 2021, has been a vocal advocate for holding drug dealers responsible for their actions. Since Kaitlyn’s death, News 3 Kelsey Jones has remained in contact with reporters, consistently expressing her desire for accountability.

“This is definitely a huge step in the right direction. Parents should never have to bury their child,” said Reed.

This is a sentiment she has reiterated to Kelsey over the years.

In her commitment to fighting the fentanyl epidemic, Reed took her message to the Virginia General Assembly, advocating for the prosecution of drug dealers on manslaughter charges for selling fentanyl that leads to overdose deaths.

“One death is too many from this drug,” she emphasized, underscoring the urgency of the issue.

The bipartisan bill adjusts the Virginia law surrounding chargeable offenses for involuntary manslaughter. The sale of fentanyl-laced drugs that ultimately lead to death would now qualify for the felonious charge, pending the governor's signature.

Virginia Del. Josh Thomas authored HB 2657. It was passed alongside the identical SB 746, which is the Virginia Senate's counterpart bill.

“I will continue to fight this as long as I’m able to,” Reed said, demonstrating her unwavering dedication to raising awareness and enacting change in the fight against fentanyl.

Both bills head to Gov. Youngkin's desk to be signed into law.