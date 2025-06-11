Do you have unclaimed money or property in Virginia? Here's how to find out.

The Virginia Treasurer has about $3.8 billion in unclaimed property belonging to people throughout the commonwealth.

It's mostly money that is owed back to the public, and some of it could belong to you.

We did a search for WTKR on the vamoneysearch.gov website and discovered the Virginia Department of Treasury owes $237 our station from an account with Verizon.

When a business or organization can’t find the rightful owner of money or property, they are required to turn it over to the Treasury — currently holding onto $3.8 billion dollars in unclaimed property.

Watch: Notices now being sent to Virginians owed unclaimed property

Notices now being sent to thousands of Virginians owed money: VA Treasurer

A search on the unclaimed property website revealed that the city of Norfolk also has over 200 claims, amounting to thousands of dollars owed in various departments.

Here is the link to search for money that’s owed to you from the Virginia Department of Treasury.

The recent changes to Virginia law via the CASH NOW ACT, sparked by a WTKR investigation, now allow the treasurer's office to automatically send unclaimed property to individuals owed $5,000 or less without them having to file a claim.

Businesses, nonprofits, and other groups will still need to manually file a claim.

Watch related: Youngkin signs CASH NOW ACT after WTKR investigation

Gov. Youngkin signs 'Cash Now Act' after News 3 unclaimed property investigation

Under the change to the law, treasurer David Richardson says they began sending out notices in May, and continue to send more every week.

Checks will be mailed out six weeks after the notification letter has been sent, Richardson said, with the first few batches projected to return approximately $2.5 million dollars.

The National Association of State Treasurers has a nationwide search if you have lived in multiple states or just want another way to check. Here is the link to get that to website.