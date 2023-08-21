Newport News mom honors daughter who died from fentanyl poisoning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News mom continues to grieve as she honors her daughter who passed away from fentanyl poisoning.

Sunday, Lisa Reed held a celebration of life to honor her daughter, Kaitlyn, ahead of what would've been her 26th birthday.

"We just miss her. We wish she was here," said Reed.

Kaitlyn died two and a half years ago from fentanyl poisoning.

"I would've never imagined in a thousand years. I don't think any parent would imagine bringing an innocent baby into the world, knowing that at some point and time that baby is going to be taken away from you," said Reed.

Kaitlyn would've turned 26 on National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Her mom held a celebration of life at Mission BBQ.

"We still think about her a lot, and we just don't want her to be forgotten," said Reed.

Loved ones fulfilled Kaitlyn's wish with balloons and her favorite birthday cake. She left behind two daughters under 6-years-old.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2022 marked the highest number of fentanyl deaths on record, killing nearly 200 Americans a day.

"Parents should never have to bury their child," said Reed.

Reed has made it her mission to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, even taking her concerns to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

She has a message for people who don't want to end up in her shoes.

"Do not take any pill from anybody, regardless of who they are. If it has not come from a pharmacy with your name on it, don't take it. Don't take a chance," said Reed.