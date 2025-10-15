Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Kitten found trapped inside wall of Suffolk Family YMCA now under care of staff member

IMG_2992.jpeg
Kristen Howard
IMG_2992.jpeg
IMG_2990.jpeg
IMG_2989.jpeg
IMG_8813.jpeg
IMG_3033.jpeg
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — A kitten who was found trapped inside the walls of the Suffolk Family YMCA is now safe and in the care of a staff member.

The YMCA shared Monday that the two-week-old kitten, who they've named "Peanut," was stuck inside the gym wall.

After Suffolk Animal Control safely freed Peanut from the wall, Kristen Howard, YMCA of South Hampton Roads' Vice President of Public Relations & Communications, says she took the kitten home. She's been bottle feeding him since Tuesday and says he's doing great!

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast