Kitten found trapped inside wall of Suffolk Family YMCA now under care of staff member

SUFFOLK, Va. — A kitten who was found trapped inside the walls of the Suffolk Family YMCA is now safe and in the care of a staff member.

The YMCA shared Monday that the two-week-old kitten, who they've named "Peanut," was stuck inside the gym wall.

After Suffolk Animal Control safely freed Peanut from the wall, Kristen Howard, YMCA of South Hampton Roads' Vice President of Public Relations & Communications, says she took the kitten home. She's been bottle feeding him since Tuesday and says he's doing great!