Clear bag protocol implemented for Suffolk Public School District

SUFFOLK, Va. — If you’re planning to attend any after-school event or game in the Suffolk Public School District, you’ll have to carry a clear bag.

“This is a low-cost, easy way to ensure that those who come to our school are safe and have a good experience,” said Chief of Schools Stenette Byrd III.

Starting Friday, Oct. 17, whether you’re a student, a parent or just coming out to cheer for the home team, you’ll need a clear bag to get into any after-school event at Suffolk Public Schools.

That means having a 12-by-12-by-6-inch clear bag or a small clutch or pouch. Diaper bags and medical bags are still allowed, but they’ll be checked at the door.

“Anyone going to the game will need to abide by this policy. We understand some students will not have gone home yet after school, so those who are on a team will have the opportunity to lock their school bags within the building,” Byrd said.

Byrd said there wasn’t one specific incident that sparked this protocol. He said that clear bags at events are just becoming the new normal.

“What this will do is not only allow us to ensure safety but also to help the experience be better for our visitors because they can get into the gates and into their seats quicker,” Byrd said.

If your bag doesn’t fit the guidelines, you’ll have to head back to your car to drop your belongings off.