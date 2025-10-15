Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Peanut silo on Factory Street burned by fire: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — A peanut silo on Factory Street was burned by a fire early Wednesday morning, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 4:51 a.m., crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 Block of Factory Street. Suffolk Fire & Rescue says the fire was located in a hopper system behind a building in the area. The fire had also spread to a nearby tractor trailor.

The fire was marked under control around 6:05 a.m. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the main building.

No injuries were reported, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

