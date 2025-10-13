Suffolk Peanut Festival cut short by coastal storm

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Peanut Festival was forced to close early this year after a coastal storm brought drizzly conditions and flooding concerns to the weekend celebration.

The festival, which traditionally runs from the Thursday before Columbus Day through the weekend, had to cancel Sunday's events entirely due to weather conditions. Saturday's festivities were also cut short, closing at 8 p.m. instead of the usual time.

"Saturday it was definitely a little drizzly all day long and eventually we decided to close at 8 p.m. We were concerned about some flooding issues and winds," said Theresa Earles, publicity coordinator for the Suffolk Peanut Festival.

The weather forced organizers to cancel several planned events, including the clogging exhibition and peanut cup race.

"We try to pack as much fun into it as possible given that the weather was not looking the best, but we still planned like it's going to be beautiful and then figure out the rest as we go," Earles said.

Festival organizers are now working with their insurance company to determine any financial impact from the cancelled events. Earles said it's too early to assess the full scope of any losses, but they expect to have a clearer picture by November.

Despite the weather challenges, Earles remains optimistic about the festival's performance this year.

"We've had struggles before. I do know that we had a really great Thursday and Friday and hopefully given everyone's support that will carry us through the next year," Earles said.

The festival's timing, which always begins the Thursday before Columbus Day, is a long-standing tradition that organizers don't plan to change despite weather risks.

"Ultimately we want everyone to have a good time, but we also want them to be safe and sound," Earles said.