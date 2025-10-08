Suffolk accessibility expo connects people with disabilities to vital resources

SUFFOLK, Va. — Vendors from across Hampton Roads gathered at the first Community Connections and Accessibility Support Expo in North Suffolk, offering vital information and resources to people living with disabilities and their families.

The event focused on promoting accessibility and support services, with resources ranging from financial help and group support to employment opportunities.

One notable organization at the expo was Portco, which provides jobs specifically for people living with disabilities.

David Whitfield, who received help from Portco and now works at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), shared his perspective on the importance of such services.

"Some people can't get jobs because they're real disabled some people can," Whitfield said. "They really don't want to hire nobody in a wheelchair and all that. I thank Portco for helping people like that and what not."

The organizer of the event expressed hopes to make the expo an annual occurrence, allowing more people to learn about the services available to them in the community.

The expo represents a growing effort to connect individuals with disabilities to resources that can improve their quality of life and provide opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable.