King's Fork High School student accused of bringing gun to school: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old King's Fork High School student who Suffolk police say brought a gun to school on Tuesday is facing multiple firearm-related charges.

This happened when the school's weapons detection system made an alert as the student was entering the building, police say.

The student was then isolated and searched by a school security officer. A gun was found in the student's backpack, police say, which was secured by responding officers.

The teen was taken to a local detention center and faces the following charges, police say: possession of a firearm on school grounds, illegal concealment of a firearm, minor in possession of a firearm, and receipt of a stolen firearm.

Police say no one was hurt and there is no further threat at the school. Their investigation is ongoing.