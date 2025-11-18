Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

King's Fork High School student accused of bringing gun to school: Police

Top Stories: Tuesday, November 18
Kings Fork High School - Suffolk
Posted
and last updated

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old King's Fork High School student who Suffolk police say brought a gun to school on Tuesday is facing multiple firearm-related charges.

This happened when the school's weapons detection system made an alert as the student was entering the building, police say.

The student was then isolated and searched by a school security officer. A gun was found in the student's backpack, police say, which was secured by responding officers.

The teen was taken to a local detention center and faces the following charges, police say: possession of a firearm on school grounds, illegal concealment of a firearm, minor in possession of a firearm, and receipt of a stolen firearm.

Police say no one was hurt and there is no further threat at the school. Their investigation is ongoing.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast