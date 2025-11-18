Man's death under investigation after Suffolk officers find his body in a field

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man's death is under investigation after his body was found in a Suffolk field over the weekend, according to the city's police department.

Suffolk dispatch was called Sunday around 9 a.m. for an unresponsive man in the 7100 block of Old South Quay Road. There, officers found Antwan Faulcon, 48, of Portsmouth, in a field, according to police. Rescue crews arrived to try and save him, but Faulcon had died, police added.

The cause and manner of Faulcon's death are still under investigation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, Portsmouth police shared that a missing man with the same name and age was last seen on Nov. 4. News 3 has asked both police departments if the Antwan Faulcon Suffolk police found is the same man Portsmouth police said was missing.

The Suffolk Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.