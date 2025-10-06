Suffolk mother wants answers after son was assaulted on school bus

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 10-year-old Suffolk student is recovering from serious injuries after being assaulted on a school bus, according to police and the child's mother.

Elizabeth Fegans said her son, a student at Mack Benn Elementary School, came home in tears on September 24th after being attacked by an 11-year-old on the same bus.

"He got in the door. He's screaming, with visible marks all over his body," Fegans said. "I immediately took him to the ER, and they took him back in a wheelchair, and that's when I found out he had fractured vertebra."

The vertebra is a bone in the top of the spine. Fegans said her son's injuries occurred after he and the 11-year-old exchanged words on the bus. She alleges the older student then began punching and kicking her son.

"He's got swelling in his neck, and he has a concussion," Fegans said.

Her son was taken to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. Photos shared by Fegans show bruises on the child's arm and back, as well as the neck brace he must wear during recovery.

Suffolk police confirmed an assault occurred on a school bus and said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed against the 11-year-old, but they could be pending following the investigation.

Suffolk Public Schools said the matter is under investigation. In a statement, school leaders said:

"Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to student safety, we have shared reminders with our school community about practicing safe habits while riding and waiting for school buses."

Fegans said she believes the incident was preventable and wants changes made to ensure student safety.

"I want them to listen to the bus drivers and I want them to put aids on all these buses so that our children can have a safe trip to school," Fegans said.

The mother said her son is recovering both physically and mentally from the attack. She plans to home-school him for the remainder of the year and will not return him to Suffolk Public Schools.

Police said video of the assault exists but requires a formal request to obtain, which could take time to process.