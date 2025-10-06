Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Suffolk man dies after being hit by train: Police

Suffolk police vehicle
News 3
Suffolk police vehicle
Suffolk police vehicle
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train near the intersection of Wellons Street and Railroad Avenue Monday morning, according to Suffolk police.

Travis Lamar Evans, 44, from Suffolk, was found dead near train tracks in Suffolk after a call came in around 8:29 a.m. about a fatal crash involving a train and a pedestrian, police say.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say Evans was likely hit near the intersection of Wellons Street and Railroad Avenue.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast