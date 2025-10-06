Suffolk man dies after being hit by train: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train near the intersection of Wellons Street and Railroad Avenue Monday morning, according to Suffolk police.

Travis Lamar Evans, 44, from Suffolk, was found dead near train tracks in Suffolk after a call came in around 8:29 a.m. about a fatal crash involving a train and a pedestrian, police say.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say Evans was likely hit near the intersection of Wellons Street and Railroad Avenue.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.