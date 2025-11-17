Ordinance change allows food trucks into Suffolk neighborhoods

SUFFOLK, Va. — Food trucks are now welcome in Suffolk neighborhoods thanks to a recent city ordinance change that's creating new opportunities for local businesses and residents alike.

I'm learning how this policy shift could make community gatherings more flavorful while giving food truck operators like Sydneigh Lillard a boost in business.

"We often get calls if we can come in the neighborhood," Lillard said.

Now Lillard, who owns "Get Lit Catering" and "Lit Food" trailer, can answer those calls. Suffolk City Council agreed to allow food trucks to operate in residential areas, as long as they have a special event permit issued by the city.

It's a change Lillard says helps businesses like hers.

"We've done a pop up in Williamsburg where they booked a food truck for like a fall festival but we haven't done any neighborhoods local or in Suffolk," Lillard said.

Lillard says the change allows more options not just for business owners like her, but also for her neighbors.

"Just the ease of being able to come home from work and then come back outside and get your food and then sit down and eat with your family it'll definitely be a great thing," Lillard said.

The ordinance previously didn't allow food trucks to operate within 150 feet of residential districts.

Tierra Walker Holloway is community association manager for Riverwood Home Association and she says it will be a welcomed change.

"I think it'll be great on those nights you don't want to cook you can do taco Tuesday with a taco food truck," Walker-Holloway said.

Walker-Holloway says community events usually have small bites like popcorn or ice cream. Now, residents will have more options.

"Especially with some of the homes like new homeowners get to come into a neighborhood where maybe once a month there's like a local food truck I mean that's exciting to me," Walker-Holloway said.

The decision passed through the Planning Commission, then went to Suffolk City Council with every council member voting for approval.