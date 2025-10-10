Suffolk's 47th Annual Peanut Festival continues despite future rain chances

One of Suffolk's biggest festivals is back, and even with rain in the weekend's forecast, everything is going as planned at the 47th Annual Peanut Festival at Suffolk Executive Airport.

Friday was a day full of fun for families attending the beloved community event.

"Family fun, getting out to the festival. We come out here every year. We did kiddie day today and the wristbands yesterday," attendee Erica Harris said.

Luckily for Friday attendees, the rain held off throughout the day.

"It's been great that the weather held off so far. There's no rain or anything, there's a nice breeze. It's not too chilly," Nora Lemay said.

However, the weekend forecast looks different.

"Saturday and Sunday it looked like it's going to be raining," Caleb Brown said.

Due to the weather concerns, organizers moved a fireworks show originally scheduled for Saturday to Friday night.

Festival organizers say they're keeping a close eye on the weather in case they need to cancel any events.

Earles serves as publicity coordinator for the Peanut Festival, she said, "We will stay open for rain. When things start to get a little hazardous, that's when we'll have to make a harder decision. But ultimately, we won't really know until we get closer to Sunday."

Rain or shine, Suffolk's spirit and love for peanuts never fades, as evidenced by the enthusiastic crowds celebrating the community's agricultural heritage.

For schedule updates be sure to check the festival's website for any changes.