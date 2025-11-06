Suffolk police shoot, kill man who fired gun from stolen car

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man died after firing a shot from the inside of a stolen car in Suffolk Wednesday night, prompting officers to return fire, according to the city's police department.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police say they got a Be On The Lookout, or BOLO, for a stolen car from a nearby jurisdiction. Officers later found the car in the 900 block of Ashley Avenue.

A man inside the car fired a shot, police say, and officers returned fire. The man was hit, and officers provided first aid until Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews arrived to provide emergency medical treatment. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No officers were hurt and no one else was inside the stolen car, police added.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

A criminal and internal investigation are underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.