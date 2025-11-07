Lakeland High School student charged following social media threat: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — An 18-year-old Lakeland High School student was arrested and charged in connection with threats made on social media, according to Suffolk police.

Dashawn Knight was charged with threats of death or discharge of a firearm on school property, according to Suffolk police.

Suffolk police say Lakeland High School was placed on hold while authorities searched around the campus. Knight was then found and detained. The hold was lifted once the all clear was issued around noon.

No weapons were found, and no injuries were reported, according to Suffolk police.