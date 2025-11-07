Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Lakeland High School student charged following social media threat: SPD

Suffolk police vehicle
News 3
Suffolk police vehicle
Suffolk police vehicle
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — An 18-year-old Lakeland High School student was arrested and charged in connection with threats made on social media, according to Suffolk police.

Dashawn Knight was charged with threats of death or discharge of a firearm on school property, according to Suffolk police.

Suffolk police say Lakeland High School was placed on hold while authorities searched around the campus. Knight was then found and detained. The hold was lifted once the all clear was issued around noon.

No weapons were found, and no injuries were reported, according to Suffolk police.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast