Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman sells collision center, plans to keep rental operation

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman has sold yet another car business in Suffolk.

Duman sold what was once the Mike Duman Collision Center, located off North Main Street, to Bay Automotive of Norfolk.

"The car business is 60 hours a week and my mayoral duties have turned into 35 to 40 hours a week minimum. So, trying to deal with 100 hour's worth of work is just, at my age and at this point in my life I just needed to downsize," Duman said.

Duman says he's not getting out of the car business and plans to keep his rental operation.