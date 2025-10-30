Suffolk nonprofits step up to help furloughed workers during government shutdown

Right through the doors at the Suffolk Cultural Arts Center, a local nonprofit is stepping up to help during the government shutdown. I'm learning how the Suffolk Foundation and their partners are assisting furloughed workers.

We're now nearly 30 days into the government shutdown and many families are feeling the stress.

That includes Jan Pruden, whose husband has been furloughed since October first.

"My husband works nights at NASA on a tunnel project. So right now, we're without pay," Pruden said.

Pruden's husband is a NASA contractor, and this is the second time he has been furloughed. Jan says relatives and their church have helped her family, but as the shutdown continues, that support may only stretch so far.

"We're not a family that had six months of savings set aside so we'll need some help come November to keep up with our bills," Pruden said.

Pruden helps other families like hers that are struggling financially. She's the service administrator for Coalition Against Poverty in Suffolk, one of the three nonprofits partnering with Suffolk Foundation to help families experiencing furlough.

"What we try very hard to do is be that resource to help families however we can, even with our small budget," Pruden said.

Along with the Coalition, the Suffolk Foundation has teamed up with the Isle of Wight Christian Outreach Program and Franklin Cooperative Ministry working to offer rental assistance, food, and crisis support.

"Right now, during the shutdown, we've got families who are usually able to cover their bills. Now they're living paycheck to paycheck and don't know where to turn if they need help," said Lorelei Morrow, executive director of the Suffolk Foundation.

From rent and utilities to food and family support, the Suffolk Foundation and its partners say this is about one thing: neighbors helping neighbors.