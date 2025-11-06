Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver charged after car collision leaves pedestrian dead: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — A driver has been charged following a car collision that killed a pedestrian Thursday morning, according to Suffolk police.

Around 10:40 a.m., police responded to a reported "vehicle versus pedestrian" call at the intersection of Kissimmee Avenue and Factory Street. 66-year-old Steaven Hamlin was found injured in the roadway — he died after being transported to the hospital, according to Suffolk police.

The driver connected with this incident was charged and placed in custody, according to Suffolk police.

Suffolk police say this incident remains under investigation.

