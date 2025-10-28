Suffolk residents frustrated by ongoing mail delays in Hollywood community

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk residents in the Hollywood community are getting their mail late and neighbors say it's been a problem for a few months.

Elouise Cheeks doesn't know when she'll get her mail, if at all.

She has called Suffolk's Hollywood community home since 1999, but a few months ago she says her mail started running late.

"Never every single day, never every other day, you never know when," Cheeks said.

"I'm a senior citizen, I only get a check once a month. So I need to get this mail A.S.A.P. so I know what to pay and what not to pay. Cause I believe I've paid some bills twice because I've gotten a stack of bills," Cheeks said.

She says sometimes there's no mail, other days she gets too much, including mail for relatives who don't live there.

"Getting everybody's mail but mine," Cheeks said.

The next street over, on Fuller Street, George Hudgins, has been experiencing the same delays.

"Every time I go in the mailbox it's not there I haven't seen my water bill, I don't know when," Hudgins said.

Hudgins says he has to go and pay his water bill in person to avoid missing a payment.

"What has the post office said when you go up there? They say they don't know," Hudgins said.

The US Postal Service says most Suffolk customers get normal delivery, but some routes face sporadic service due to staffing issues.

They've brought in employees from other offices and hired new staff to cover routes for every other day delivery.

"What can I say what's gonna happen, we don't know, just have to take it one day at a time and be thankful for what you get, if anything," Cheeks said.

US Postal Service says delivery is expected to return to normal this week, but neighbors say they'll believe it when they see it.