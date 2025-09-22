No injuries after train, commercial motor vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a crash that happened between a train owned by freight railroad company CSX Transportation and a commercial motor vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at a private, uncontrolled railroad crossing.

No one was hurt in the crash, police say.

The train did not derail in the crash, police added, and it stopped after the crash. The commercial motor vehicle has visible damage on it following the incident.

Police did not share what caused the crash. Their investigation is ongoing.