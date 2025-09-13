9-year-old Suffolk boy battling cancer surprised with new backyard playset

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 9-year-old Suffolk boy received a backyard surprise Saturday as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

L.J., who is undergoing treatment for leukemia, was gifted a new playset through a partnership between the Roc Solid Foundation and the Chartway Promise Foundation. Volunteers built the playground in his yard so he can enjoy safe outdoor play while receiving treatment.

“This year, we’re not just recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we’re also celebrating two decades of community impact,” said Brian Schools, president and CEO of Chartway Credit Union. “The work our Foundation has done has changed countless lives, and we’re proud to continue growing that impact.”

Christine Wilson, president of the Chartway Promise Foundation, said the playset builds are about more than swings and slides.

“Observing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during our 20th anniversary is especially meaningful,” Wilson said. “It’s a time to honor these brave children and reflect on two decades of bringing memorable experiences to those facing some of life’s most difficult moments.”

The surprise playset reveal in Suffolk is one of several events hosted by Chartway and its nonprofit partners across Virginia, Utah and Texas this month. Activities range from playhouse assemblies and hospital support bag packing to “Promise Hero” wish reveals and community fundraisers.

Over the last 20 years, the Chartway Promise Foundation has granted $16 million to nearly 50 charity partners. In 2024 alone, it raised $300,000 during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, contributing to a record-breaking $1.1 million in grants distributed to 25 partners.

Upcoming Chartway Promise Foundation events in September include:

