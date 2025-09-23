Two homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity, honoring Jimmy Carter's legacy

SUFFOLK, Va. — Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads is honoring former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter by building two special homes in Suffolk.

The Carters supported Habitat for Humanity for decades, advocating and raising funds for the nonprofit.

Now, the nonprofit is paying homage to the couple, building two new homes as part of the Carter Legacy Build.

"For decades, the Carters worked alongside Habitat, swinging hammers and building walls, showing the world that service is the true form of leadership," said Megan Savali, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads.

Volunteers and community partners are working together to build the homes.

"I think from a community perspective, everybody needs a safe place to live, and I think it's great that you can get volunteers to come out and help you build a home," said volunteer Tim Yates.

For more information on the Carter Legacy Build, click here.