Motorcyclist dies following collision with work truck on Bridge Road: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash on Bridge Road early Friday morning, according to Suffolk police.

Around 6:26 a.m., police responded to the crash at 4700 Block of Bridge Road near the I-664 southbound entrance ramp. At the scene, both the motorcycle and its driver were on fire, according to police. After extinguishing the fire, the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital — he later died at the hospital, according to police.

Based on initial gatherings, police say a work truck — which was traveling northbound on Bridge Road — made a left hand turn towards the I-664 southbound entrance ramp. This is when the collision took place.

35-year-old Wayne Ripson died in the crash, according to police.

Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.