Community outcry: Suffolk police investigate horse deaths and potential neglect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police and animal control officers were back on Buckhorn Road Wednesday as they continued to investigate the deaths of six horses and potential neglect of nearly two dozen others.

Six dead horses and 22 others suspected of neglect were found at a property in Suffolk on Sunday, according to the Suffolk Police Department's Animal Control Division.

Multiple search warrants were executed at the location in the 1200 block of Buckhorn Drive and other nearby properties owned by the same individuals.

Watch previous coverage: 6 dead horses, 22 others suspected of neglect found at Suffolk property

6 dead horses, 22 others suspected of neglect found at Suffolk property

Members of the community told News 3 there may be more horses on other properties also involved.

On Wednesday, a police spokesperson responded to an inquiry: “The Department and Animal Control are aware of other potential properties related to this matter and are part of the overall ongoing investigation.”

The dead horses will be taken to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for necropsies. Suffolk police said they are working with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state veterinarian and an independent licensed veterinarian to evaluate and treat the remaining horses.

Watch related coverage: Horses seized from Skyward Pines improving; court date set for women charged

Horses seized from Skyward Pines improving; women charged to appear in court Monday

Police also said the Suffolk General District Court has ordered the impoundment of the 22 horses.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon went to court, where a clerk told her the search warrants have been sealed. It’s unclear why.

Lisa Molloy is the executive director of ReRun Incorporated, which she described as an adoption and rehab facility for horses in New York. She said she used to have horses in Suffolk and that neighbors would repeatedly ask her to try to do something about the alleged neglect situation off Buckhorn Drive.

Watch related coverage: 23 horses seized from Pasquotank County facility; rehabilitation begins

Horses seized from Pasquotank County facility seized, rehabilitation begins

“This was in 2013, and people kept telling me this has been going on for years,” Molloy stated.

Molloy says that she did report it to authorities back then.

She added, “I think it’s sad that it took this long to get action and how many horses not only died, but how many suffered, like daily starving to death?"

News 3 asked police if any charges have been filed and they wouldn’t say except that it’s a pending investigation.