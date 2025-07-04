Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suffolk kicks off fourth annual 'Sweets Week,' featuring local sugary treats

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Tourism is kicking off its fourth annual 'Sweets Week' this weekend, spanning from July 5 to July 12.

Local eateries will take part in the event, offering an assortment of sugary treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Each business will have a Suffolk Sweets Week menu you can order from, meaning you will not have to purchase any coupons, vouchers or tickets, according to the city of Suffolk.

Here's a list of the eateries taking part in the event:

  • Country Boys BBQ
  • Gourmet Burger Bistro
  • Jenay’s Coffeehouse
  • Knotts Coffee Company
  • Kusina Filipino Cuisine
  • Mad Batter Confections & Cones
  • Redwood Smoke Shack
  • Sugar Mama’s Bakeshoppe & Ice Cream
  • The Mod Olive
  • The Outpost at The Silos
  • The Pink Box
  • Vintage Tavern

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

