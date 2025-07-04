Suffolk kicks off fourth annual 'Sweets Week,' featuring local sugary treats

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Tourism is kicking off its fourth annual 'Sweets Week' this weekend, spanning from July 5 to July 12.
Local eateries will take part in the event, offering an assortment of sugary treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Each business will have a Suffolk Sweets Week menu you can order from, meaning you will not have to purchase any coupons, vouchers or tickets, according to the city of Suffolk.
Here's a list of the eateries taking part in the event:
- Country Boys BBQ
- Gourmet Burger Bistro
- Jenay’s Coffeehouse
- Knotts Coffee Company
- Kusina Filipino Cuisine
- Mad Batter Confections & Cones
- Redwood Smoke Shack
- Sugar Mama’s Bakeshoppe & Ice Cream
- The Mod Olive
- The Outpost at The Silos
- The Pink Box
- Vintage Tavern