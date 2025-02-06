Mother, daughter found guilty of animal cruelty in Skyward Pines horses case

ELIZABETH CITY, Nc. — The mother and daughter charged in connection to reported horse neglect in Pasquotank County have been found guilty of 16 counts.

Lori Murphy and her daughter Phylicia McAline were facing multiple charges — convicted on 16 and not guilty on seven.

This is a story News 3 has been following since July, 2024 when more than 20 horses were removed from Skyward Pines Equestrian Center.

The judge in the case handed down his ruling Thursday after two days of testimony, including testimony from Murphy on day one.

Murphy and McAlpine will have to pay restitution to the United States Equine Rescue League in the amount of $5,378.04, and will have to pay one of the women rehabbing one of the horses around $700 for vet fees.

They will both will be on supervised probation for two years and cannot operate an equine business during that time. They can, however, own horses.

