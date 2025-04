SUFFOLK, Va. — A horse stuck in a ditch was rescued by the Suffolk Fire & Rescue's Technical Rescue Team on Monday.

Around 2:41 p.m., crews responded to the 800 block of Copeland Road after receiving a report of a horse stuck in a ditch. As seen in the photos, the crews utilized "technical rescue equipment" to safely lift the horse from the ditch.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue

A veterinarian was present throughout the entire process. After the lift was completed, the horse was placed in the care of the veterinarian.