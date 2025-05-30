Work-zone speed cameras coming to US-58

SUFFOLK, Va. — Drivers may want to slow down if they regularly take US-58 to get to and from Suffolk.

Starting June 2, the city will be placing speed cameras in the vicinity of Bob Foeller Drive to help keep crews safe as they work on the Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Interchange Improvements Project.

The main part of this project is the construction of a flyover ramp for eastbound traffic. This will allow eastbound vehicles to safely access the landfill at the SPSA and merge with westbound traffic without having to cut across the eastbound lanes.

Over the course of 2024 and 2025, we’ve seen lane closures on Route 58 due to this project. Now, cameras are involved as well.

Drivers still have a little time to reduce their speed in the area: On Monday, violators will only get a warning notice. That warning period will last 45 days, then starting July 17, anyone found to be speeding will be fined $100.

The total cost of the project is around $30 million, with an estimated completion date of fall of 2026.