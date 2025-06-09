Holland Rd. closed for natural gas leak: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — Holland Road around the 2000 block is closed in both directions after a construction crew reportedly struck a gas line, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Suffolk fire, police and public works arrived at the intersection of Holland and Forest Glen Drive at 12:51 p.m. for a reported gas leak. According to a press release, a construction crew struck an 8-inch high-pressure natural gas line as they were excavating.

Virginia Natural Gas responded to the scene the fire department said. Traffic is being redirected around the area due to high volumes of natural gas escaping.