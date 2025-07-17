ODU puts finishing touches on four new lab schools in Hampton Roads

SUFFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University’s Center for Educational Innovation & Opportunity is putting the finishing touches on Hampton Roads’ four new lab schools. But what is a lab school?

“There was legislation that was created by the last General Assembly that put funding into lab schools that were college partnership between public schools and institutes of higher of education. There are 15 lab schools that are across the state,” said Dr. Gary Skeen with the center.

Many of these lab schools specialize in different areas, but the focus is mainly on preparing and exposing these students to careers in math and science.

Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was picked to house one of these lab schools. This week, News 3 had the opportunity to take a tour and interview some students who qualified for this lab school through a lottery program.

One of those students was incoming fifth grader Eleanor Wright.

“Whenever I get into summer, I always think about the good memories with my friends and the cool things I learned, and always think, man, I wanna go back to school,” she said.

As you can tell, Eleanor is very passionate about school even at an early age, and has a specific love of science.

“I wanna be a kids' surgeon. Mostly I wanna do it because I love knowing that if I do become a kids surgeon I’ll be helping lives, and I love to think that because if I was in pain I would want someone to be able to help me," Eleanor said.

This school, called the STEM Academy, is the only K-5 lab school in the state. Other lab schools in our area include a Computer Science school in Chesapeake, a Maritime Science School in Newport News and an Aerospace Engineering school on the Eastern Shore.

“It’s really about creating innovative spaces and really thinking about the next practices in education. So that we’re really creating new paths forward for not only students here, but we’re able to scale that out to all public schools across Virginia,” Skeen told News 3.

At Booker T. Washington Elementary School, News 3 was able to get an inside look at some of the technologies these students will be able to learn with. Like 3D printers, engineering tools and an interactive floor.

“Having our students be able to think broadly and to make an impact on their community and be able to see themselves within these spaces within their community because a lot of times our kids only have experience with five different careers,” said Rachele Hirsch Brooks, a Suffolk STEM academy specialist.

With the new school year around the corner, students cannot enter another lottery until next year. When that chance arises, we will let you know how to enter the lottery both online and on our shows.