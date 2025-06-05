Amtrak stopping in Suffolk? City leaders use study to determine possible sites

SUFFOLK, Va. — People have been discussing an Amtrak stop in Suffolk for what seems like forever — now, a presentation of a new study could help bring that idea one step closer to reality.

“I think it’s not a pipe dream anymore. I think it can happen," said Suffolk resident Don Goldberg.

Goldberg is a long-time advocate for an Amtrak stop in Suffolk. News 3 met with him at the old Norfolk Southern station off Bank Street, one possible location for an Amtrak station.

“It would be extremely positive, bringing more people here. A good location to get on the train and head to Washington or New York. It’s a safe area. It’s an area where, if you do it right, parking would be available, easy access. [We] have restaurants downtown," Goldberg said.

He said the cost and some members of city council over the years not wanting more growth is why there hasn’t been a stop before.

Wednesday afternoon, a representative from the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization presented a study to Suffolk City Council.

The study primarily focused on possible locations for a station. One question raised by council was whether funding is available to help build a train station.

“There is some funding out there, and certainly in today’s world, train travel is becoming more accessible, more likely to get funding. Again, by the time we get to that point, there should be some opportunities we can continue to look at," presenters told council.

City council will now have to decide if and how to move forward based on the information in the study.