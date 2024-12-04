Amtrak sets ridership record in 2024, with growth in Norfolk, Newport News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Amtrak announced Wednesday its all-time ridership record was broken in 2024.

In the same report, Amtrak showed an increase in passengers along the Washington-Newport News and Washington-Norfolk routes. Ridership from Norfolk saw a 5.8 percent increase, while Newport News' ridership grew by 4.7 percent.

This increase in ridership follows Amtrak Virginia's recent investment towards a new Transportation Center in Newport News, providing daily service to the city.

Amtrak recently announced a $4.5 billion dollar investment to be placed towards infrastructure development and future growth.