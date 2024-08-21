Amtrak Virginia brings new transportation center to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Opening on Thursday, the Newport News transportation center will provide rides between Newport News, Richmond, Washington D.C. and other northeast cities.

The center also plans to serve as a transfer point for the Amtrak Thruway Bus Service and Hampton Roads transit, which extends through Norfolk and Virginia Beach and provides taxi service to and from Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

“This opening is a significant milestone in our efforts to improve our service, trains, stations and amenities to provide customers an exceptional experience,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “We are grateful for the support from CSX and our city, state and federal partners for investing in this project and maximizing opportunities to help bring improvements to advance passenger rail growth in the Hampton Roads region.”

Watch: Discover the comfort of traveling Amtrak coach in round-trip rail to Richmond

Discover the comfort of traveling Amtrak coach in round-trip rail to Richmond 12w 77c

The center will feature a 3,450-square-foot waiting area, with a parking lot and bus area and fully illuminated and accessible pathways leading to the building.

“The opening of the Newport News Transportation Center is a shining example of the future of passenger rail in Virginia and what can be accomplished with strong partnerships between stakeholders,” Executive Director of VPRA DJ Stadtler said.

Watch: Riders could soon be able to take train from Hampton Roads to other Va. areas

Riders could soon be able to take train from Hampton Roads to Charlottesville, other Va. areas

The city of Newport News, Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, CSX, Federal Railroad Administration, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, and Virginia Department of Transportation partnered together with Amtrak on this project.

“Thanks to the efforts of the USDOT, FRA, DRPT, VDOT, Amtrak, CSX, and the city of Newport News plus numerous contractors, the Newport News community now has a transportation center that will welcome residents and visitors alike for many years to come,” Stadtler said.