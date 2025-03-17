Apartment fire in Suffolk leaves one injured, two displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. — An apartment fire left one injured and two displaced early Monday morning, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 2:19 a.m., crews responded to an apartment fire at the 1100 block of Cogic Square. Suffolk Fire & Rescue says the fire heavily damaged a second floor bedroom. All residents were evacuated before crews arrived.

The fire was placed under control by 2:38 a.m. The fire did not spread to any of the neighboring apartments, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

One resident suffered a minor injury, but they did not require transport to a hospital. Suffolk Fire & Rescue says an adult and a child were displaced because of the fire.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.