Arrested Suffolk firefighter accused of setting fire to firetruck: Court docs

SUFFOLK, Va. — A firefighter in Suffolk was arrested on Friday and is facing several felony charges — he is accused of setting another firefighter's truck on fire, according to court documents obtained by News 3.

According to a city spokesperson, 40-year-old Steve Jurnigan was arrested on Friday by the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue’s Fire Marshal's Office.

Jurnigan was charged with felony counts of maliciously burning or destroying property, intentionally destroying property, unauthorized use of an auto, and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, court documents say.

Jurnigan allegedly set another firefighter's truck on fire. The court documents go on to say Jurnigan was being confrontational with a coworker over a female firefighter that he was dating.

News 3 was told by a city spokesperson that Jurnigan was been employed with the Suffolk Fire Department since 2005 and has been placed on administrative leave.

The city spokesperson added that more charges are pending and that Jurnigan is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond. No further information is available at this time.