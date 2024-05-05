Watch Now
Hampton police investigate shooting at Coasters Beach Grill

Posted at 9:31 AM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 09:31:27-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they were investigating after a man was shot at Coasters Beach Grill Saturday night.

Officers said they received reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Buckroe Ave. shortly before midnight on May 4.

On scene officers said they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that the man was an employee of Coasters Beach Grill, they did not know who shot him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at (757) 727-6111 or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

