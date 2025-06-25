18-year-old seriously injured after parking lot shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old was seriously injured following a parking lot shooting in Hampton, according to Hampton Police.

Around 4:37 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the first block of Ranalet Drive. Before arriving on the scene, they were informed that the victim most likely left in a vehicle. Police found shattered glass in a parking pointing to a possible crime scene.

Sentara CarePlex Hospital later told police that an 18-year-old male walked into the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.