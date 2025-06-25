Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

18-year-old seriously injured after parking lot shooting in Hampton

Hampton police car
News 3
Hampton police car
Hampton police car
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old was seriously injured following a parking lot shooting in Hampton, according to Hampton Police.

Around 4:37 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the first block of Ranalet Drive. Before arriving on the scene, they were informed that the victim most likely left in a vehicle. Police found shattered glass in a parking pointing to a possible crime scene.

Sentara CarePlex Hospital later told police that an 18-year-old male walked into the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway