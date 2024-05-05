Woman was on a break from work when she died in a moped crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We’re now learning more about the woman who died in a Virginia Beach moped crash on First Colonial Road.

Virginia Beach Police say 41-year-old Jennifer Albertson collided with two other drivers on April 24.

Albertson's family says she was a mother of two who worked at Pizza Hut off of First Colonial Road.

Her family says she was taking a break from work when she was hit.

"She had taken a break from her job at Pizza Hut and was going a very short distance to the 7-11 to get some snacks," Hollie Albertson, Jennifer Albertan mother-in-law, said. "She was just going a short distance. She was first hit by a pickup truck and that knocked her off the scooter. Then a car ran over her. The 17-year-old is such a momma’s boy. He’s going to be so lost without her."

Police say both drivers remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.

Albertson’s family is raising money for funeral expenses.

Within the last 12 months, there have been seven crashes reported to police at the intersection of First Colonial and Republic and Laurel.