Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Woman killed in moped collision on First Colonial in Virginia Beach

Top Stories: Monday, April 29
Virginia Beach Police
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 13:28:25-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is dead following a moped collision that occurred on Wednesday morning, April 24, according to a release from the city of Virginia Beach.

Jennifer Albertson, 41, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, April 26, police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. last Wednesday in the 800 block of First Colonial Road.

There were two other drivers involved in the incident, who police say remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

There have been no charges filed in the incident.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway