Woman killed in moped collision on First Colonial in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is dead following a moped collision that occurred on Wednesday morning, April 24, according to a release from the city of Virginia Beach.

Jennifer Albertson, 41, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, April 26, police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. last Wednesday in the 800 block of First Colonial Road.

There were two other drivers involved in the incident, who police say remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

There have been no charges filed in the incident.