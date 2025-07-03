Virginia officials increase water safety measures for Fourth of July weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time in years, the Fourth of July falls on a Friday, prompting officials in Virginia to prioritize safety on the water.

With an expected influx of boaters, authorities are urging individuals to avoid operating watercraft while under the influence of alcohol.

On Thursday, families took advantage of the holiday weekend by launching from the Owl Creek Public Boat Ramp.

Matthew Rogacki, who spent the day kayaking with his wife, shared, “I decided to take the day off from work, my wife took the day off, and we sent our kid to daycare so we could have a nice outing before a long weekend.”

However, safety experts are concerned about the risks associated with alcohol consumption on the water.

“Alcohol use is extremely dangerous on the water because you don't have a flat, solid surface," Lieutenant Joshua Thomas of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources emphasized. "You're out there in the elements—the weather and the wind—it’s a very dynamic environment. The effects of alcohol are intensified on the water.”

He pointed out that while it is legal to consume alcohol on a boat, operating a vessel while intoxicated is illegal.

As part of a national initiative titled “Operation Dry Water,” local authorities are actively working to combat boating under the influence. Lieutenant Thomas reported five arrests for boating while intoxicated in the eastern Virginia region since May.

Charter captain Jake Hiles noted the prevalence of alcohol consumption among boaters.

“It’s a really common thing. A lot of people want to relax and have a couple of drinks while they’re out, but it is a very dangerous thing to do,” he said.

Hiles supports increased monitoring on the water, particularly during busy holiday weekends, stating, “Not only can you hurt yourself, but you can very easily hurt other people.”

In response to these safety concerns, authorities will implement enhanced patrols throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

Anyone who suspects another boater may be intoxicated is encouraged to report it. The reporting number is 1(800)-237-5712.