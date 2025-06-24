Man charged in connection with deadly Hampton Quality Inn shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A Newport News man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Quality Inn that left a woman dead and a man seriously hurt earlier this month, Hampton police say.

Eric Fleet, 25, has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and other firearms-related charges, police say.

The arrest comes about two weeks after police responded to a shooting the night of June 10. When officers arrived at the Quality Inn on West Mercury Boulevard, they found a man and woman with serious injuries, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital.

The woman who was shot died at the hospital, police say. She was later identified as Monica Rodriguez, 24, of Newport News.

Police say Fleet ran from the scene. They had asked the public for help in identifying Fleet prior to his arrest.