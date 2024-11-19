Dumpster fire in Portsmouth leads to discovery of dead body; police open homicide investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A dumpster fire in Portsmouth led to the discovery of a dead body Monday night, according to police.

Around 9 p.m., police say they got a call about a body that was discovered while a dumpster fire was being put out.

Officers were sent to the 3600 block of Pepperwood Court. There, they confirmed that human remains were found.

Police say they are working with a medical examiner to identify the body.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.