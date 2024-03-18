Man shot to death on Chestnut St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man died in an overnight shooting on Chestnut Street this weekend, according to Portsmouth police.

Officers went to the 2400 block of Chestnut St. just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, police say.



There, officers found a man who had been shot, police say. Medics say he died at the scene.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Damarcus Dildy.

Portsmouth police are now investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 757-393-8536. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.